Man with suspended licence joins virtual court hearing — while driving

When Corey Harris of Ann Arbour, Mich. joined a virtual court hearing over his suspended licence, the district judge was left speechless. The defendant was clearly driving a car.

When Judge Cedric Simpson called the case, Harris joined via Zoom and was visibly in the process of driving.

“Mr. Harris, are you driving?” Simpson asked the man with a suspended licence.

“Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office,” Harris replied with his eyes on the road. “Just give me one second. I’m parking right now.”

The trial was on May 15, but the livestream video clip has since gone viral on social media.

The courtroom fell silent after Harris’ confession that he was indeed driving. Simpson, incredulous, looked out into the courtroom with a smile.

“You stationary?” Simpson asked with a seemingly amused grin.

“Yes, I am. I am pulling in right now,” Harris replied enthusiastically.

Harris’ public defender then asked for the court for permission to adjourn for up to four weeks. Awkward silence followed, then Simpson asked the defence for clarification.

“OK, maybe I don’t understand something,” he said. “This is a driving while a licence is suspended, and he was just driving and he didn’t have a licence?”

The public defender confirmed the charges. Simpson produced a print-out of Harris’ record, which states the defendant does not currently have a legal driver’s licence. Harris sat in his car and watched as Simpson remained dumbfounded.

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” the judge said before revoking Harris’ bond.

He told Harris to turn himself into the local country jail by 6 p.m. that evening. Harris tilted his head back over the driver’s seat and let out an exasperated, “Oh, my God.”

The court has not provided public comment on the incident.