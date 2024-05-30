Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Largest vaccine production plant in Canada opens in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2024 10:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Historic investment in Canada’s domestic flu vaccine production'
Historic investment in Canada’s domestic flu vaccine production
WATCH - Historic investment in Canada's domestic flu vaccine production – Mar 31, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the opening of a major vaccine production plant in Toronto Thursday— part of Canada’s efforts to build up the domestic biomanufacturing sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Sanofi facility is the largest in Canada and is expected to significantly increase Canada’s domestic production of pediatric and adult vaccines for whooping cough, diphtheria and tetanus.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it became clear that Canada’s domestic production capacity was insufficient to respond to the pandemic emergency, leaving Canada to rely on imported vaccines.

Click to play video: 'Moderna vaccine production plant ‘win’ for Quebec, says Legault'
Moderna vaccine production plant ‘win’ for Quebec, says Legault
Trending Now

Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical company, received $415 million from Canada and another $55 million from the Ontario government, to build a flu vaccine and pandemic preparedness plant at its Toronto campus by 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says that facility will be ready in 2027.

Between May 2020 and April 2022, Canada promised more than $1.3 billion for 12 new or expanded biomanufacturing plants to make vaccines and antibody treatments.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices