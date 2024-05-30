Police release images of suspect after 2 recent armed robberies in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service released images on Thursday of a suspect wanted in connection with two convenience store robberies on the city’s north side this month.

“We are hopeful that someone will recognize the robbery suspect and report him to police,” Acting Det. Bryce Ottenbreit of the EPS’ robbery section said in a news release.

“These types of robberies are especially concerning when a weapon is involved as someone could have been seriously injured.”

The first robbery the suspect is wanted in connection with occurred just before 2 a.m. on Friday, May 17. Police said a man walked into a convenience store in the area of 82nd Street and 160th Avenue and asked a person who worked there for cigarettes. When the employee turned their back to him, police said the suspect pulled out a machete and demanded cash. He left when the employee gave him some money.

The next robbery occurred at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 23. Police believe the same suspect entered a convenience store in the area of 97th Street and 176th Avenue. Police said he approached the cash register area, pulled out a machete and demanded cash. He left when the store employee handed money to him.

Police believe the suspect is about five-foot-six with a slender build, dark hair and no facial hair. In both robberies, he was wearing a red bandana around his neck, a light blue jacket over a dark blue shirt. He was also wearing dark pants with white stripes down the sides and light shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

