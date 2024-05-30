Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver dead after 2-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake intersection

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 10:07 am
1 min read
Niagara regional police say the driver of the Dodge Caravan was killed in a crash at a Niagara-on-the-Lake intersection on May 29., 2024. View image in full screen
Niagara regional police say the driver of the Dodge Caravan was killed in a crash at a Niagara-on-the-Lake intersection on May 29., 2024. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is dead after his minivan landed in a pond following a two-vehicle collision at a Niagara-on-the-Lake intersection late Wednesday afternoon.

Niagara police believe the driver’s Dodge Caravan was travelling eastbound on Church Road when it collided with an SUV going northbound on Stewart Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say the 85-year-old was pronounced dead when rescue crews arrived at the scene, just northeast of St. Catharines.

Trending Now

A 78-year-old woman driving the GMC Acadia that collided with the minivan was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices