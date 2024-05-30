Driver dead after 2-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake intersection

A man is dead after his minivan landed in a pond following a two-vehicle collision at a Niagara-on-the-Lake intersection late Wednesday afternoon.
Niagara police believe the driver’s Dodge Caravan was travelling eastbound on Church Road when it collided with an SUV going northbound on Stewart Road.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Investigators say the 85-year-old was pronounced dead when rescue crews arrived at the scene, just northeast of St. Catharines.
Trending Now
A 78-year-old woman driving the GMC Acadia that collided with the minivan was not injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
More on Canada
Comments