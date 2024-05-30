Driver dead after 2-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake intersection

See more sharing options

A man is dead after his minivan landed in a pond following a two-vehicle collision at a Niagara-on-the-Lake intersection late Wednesday afternoon.

Niagara police believe the driver’s Dodge Caravan was travelling eastbound on Church Road when it collided with an SUV going northbound on Stewart Road.

Investigators say the 85-year-old was pronounced dead when rescue crews arrived at the scene, just northeast of St. Catharines.

A 78-year-old woman driving the GMC Acadia that collided with the minivan was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.