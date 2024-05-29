Info sought after Wetaskiwin man found dead in treed area near Spruce Grove

RCMP are looking for information about the final days and weeks leading up to the death of a central Alberta man whose body was found in a rural area west of Edmonton earlier this month.
On May 14, Parkland RCMP received a report of a body in a treed area south of Spruce Grove.
Officers responded and found the remains, and the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit was called in to take over the investigation.
The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton, where an autopsy was scheduled for May 21.
The RCMP said the suspicious death victim has now been identified as Eric George Moonias, 19, of Wetaskiwin.
They are asking for information from the public on the activities and whereabouts of Eric Moonias in the first two weeks of May leading up to his death.
Police released a photo of Moonias (see above). If you have any info about the whereabout and activities of Moonias or have information about this crime please call the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.
If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
- ‘Heart-wrenching’: Family’s motorhome stolen from front yard just days after buying it
- Black woman says Montreal police ‘humiliated’ her, told to scrape off car tints with coin
- 2 men charged after U.S. prosecutors say B.C. freight trains used for human smuggling
- ‘Thin Blue Line’ badge gets the boot as Montreal police unveil new patch
Comments