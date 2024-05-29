BC NDP holding caucus retreat in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The BC NDP are in the South Okanagan as the province’s ruling political party holds a caucus retreat.

The province’s housing minister, Ravi Kahlon, spoke on Tuesday about the meeting in Osoyoos.

“We’re here because we represent all of British Columbia and we think that it’s important for any government to make sure they go to communities to hear from people directly that they see what’s happening on the ground,” said Kahlon.

“That’s why we’re here. I think the Interior, in particular when they start seeing what John Rusted is about … he doesn’t think climate change is real.”

The minister addressed issues that the South Okanagan is facing – including housing concerns, the repeated closure of the local emergency room, and the impact climate change is having on fruit growers.

Kahlon also touched on his visit last week to Vernon, where the government announced new housing and protection for renters.

Politically, the Southern Interior is home to seven MLAs, two of whom belong to the NDP.

Shuswap: Greg Kyllo, BC United

Greg Kyllo, BC United Vernon-Monashee: Harwinder Sandhu, NDP

Harwinder Sandhu, NDP Kelowna-Lake Country: Norm Letnick, BC United

Norm Letnick, BC United Kelowna-Mission: Renee Merrifield, BC United

Renee Merrifield, BC United Kelowna West: Ben Stewart, BC United

Ben Stewart, BC United Penticton: Dan Ashton, BC United

Dan Ashton, BC United Boundary-Similkameen: Roly Russel, BC NDP

A provincial election will take place this fall on Oct. 19.

Asked when the NDP’s candidate will be revealed for Penticton and Summerland, the housing minister said soon.

“As we’ve seen across the province, we have candidates that are rolling out. We had a whole host of candidates nominated last week and we have more candidates coming,” he said.

“I am impressed by the level of candidates in all parts of the province, impressive people.

“We have a councillor in Kelowna stepping forward, we’ve got candidates coming forward in every part of the province and very soon you will see our candidate and we will hit the ground running in Penticton.”