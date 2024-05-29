Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Human tragedy’: 523 opioid overdose deaths reported in Toronto last year, TPH says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2024 1:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford says he’ll never decriminalize ‘hardcore drugs’ in Ontario'
Doug Ford says he’ll never decriminalize ‘hardcore drugs’ in Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto’s top doctor is calling the opioid overdose crisis a drug toxicity epidemic and is pushing for an empathetic health response as officials release preliminary annual data on the city’s overdose deaths.

Toronto Public Health says the data released Wednesday shows 523 opioid toxicity deaths were reported last year, up slightly over the year before but down from 2021’s peak of 591.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

In a statement, the city’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa called the continued loss of life “devastating,” adding the issue is a “human tragedy that demands we respond with empathy, care and compassion.”

Preliminary details for 426 of the deaths ruled accidental show about half of those people lived in a private dwelling and over a third were in their homes when they died.

Trending Now

Advocates have criticized British Columbia’s recent move to recriminalize public drug possession, in part because they say it will push people to increasingly use drugs in private spaces out of view from those who could help in the event of an overdose.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Public Health’s drug decriminalization request, part of a suite of measures it has pushed to help grapple with the overdose crisis, was turned down by Ottawa earlier this month.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices