Manslaughter charge laid in death of man found in Dartmouth apartment

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Nova Scotia man is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of a man in Dartmouth in March.

Halifax Regional Police initially responded to an apartment building on Pinecrest Drive on the morning of March 25.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Officers located a man inside the building who was deceased,” police said in a Wednesday news release.

“A 47-year-old man, who was known to the deceased, was arrested, and released later that day without charges.”

The victim is now identified as 56-year-old Ronald Edward Howell. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled his death a homicide after conducting an autopsy.

On Wednesday morning, investigators arrested 47-year-old Michael Anders McKinney in Dartmouth. He is scheduled to appear in court to face a manslaughter charge.