Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Manslaughter charge laid in death of man found in Dartmouth apartment

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police initially responded to an apartment building on Pinecrest Drive on the morning of March 25.  . View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police initially responded to an apartment building on Pinecrest Drive on the morning of March 25.  . Reynold Gregor/Global News
A Nova Scotia man is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of a man in Dartmouth in March.

Halifax Regional Police initially responded to an apartment building on Pinecrest Drive on the morning of March 25.

“Officers located a man inside the building who was deceased,” police said in a Wednesday news release.

“A 47-year-old man, who was known to the deceased, was arrested, and released later that day without charges.”

The victim is now identified as 56-year-old Ronald Edward Howell. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled his death a homicide after conducting an autopsy.

On Wednesday morning, investigators arrested 47-year-old Michael Anders McKinney in Dartmouth. He is scheduled to appear in court to face a manslaughter charge.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

