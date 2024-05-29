Manslaughter charge laid in death of man found in Dartmouth apartment

A Nova Scotia man is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of a man in Dartmouth in March.
Halifax Regional Police initially responded to an apartment building on Pinecrest Drive on the morning of March 25.
“Officers located a man inside the building who was deceased,” police said in a Wednesday news release.
“A 47-year-old man, who was known to the deceased, was arrested, and released later that day without charges.”
The victim is now identified as 56-year-old Ronald Edward Howell. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled his death a homicide after conducting an autopsy.
On Wednesday morning, investigators arrested 47-year-old Michael Anders McKinney in Dartmouth. He is scheduled to appear in court to face a manslaughter charge.
