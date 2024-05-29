Toronto-area ticket wins big in Lotto Max draw; jackpot still unclaimed

A ticket sold in the Greater Toronto Area won a big prize in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but the jackpot remained unclaimed and top prizing for the next draw rose to an estimated $94 million.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) said that there were a “variety of prizes” won across Ontario for Tuesday’s draw, with the biggest being a maxmillion prize for a ticket that was sold in Mississauga.
That ticket holder won $500,000, with the $1 million prize being split with a ticket that was sold in Quebec.
The $70 million jackpot remains unclaimed and now for Friday’s draw, there will also be an estimated 24 $1 million maxmillion prizes, the OLG said.
According to the OLG website, the winning numbers for the Tuesday, May 28 draw were the following:
Main draw: 02 06 09 21 22 32 43 Bonus 03
Encore: 7042135
Maxmillions:
- 01 12 16 19 21 22 45
- 02 04 06 13 18 39 45
- 02 05 30 33 36 42 46
- 02 19 21 26 35 41 48
- 04 06 11 12 22 40 46
- 04 06 12 17 37 45 48
- 04 10 17 32 40 45 47
- 06 17 30 35 38 41 45
- 07 13 14 21 30 37 46
- 07 14 18 34 41 42 45
- 07 16 18 21 28 41 47
- 09 11 25 26 41 43 50
- 10 16 18 29 32 42 45
- 14 18 22 25 31 38 41
- 15 27 31 33 38 43 48
Meanwhile, a large Lotto 6/49 draw is also being held Wednesday night. The Gold Ball jackpot stands at $56 million and the Classic jackpot stands at its fixed $5 million.
