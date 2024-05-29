Menu

Canada

Toronto-area ticket wins big in Lotto Max draw; jackpot still unclaimed

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 11:36 am
1 min read
A ticket sold in the Greater Toronto Area won a big prize in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but the jackpot remained unclaimed and top prizing for the next draw rose to an estimated $94 million.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. (OLG) said that there were a “variety of prizes” won across Ontario for Tuesday’s draw, with the biggest being a maxmillion prize for a ticket that was sold in Mississauga.

That ticket holder won $500,000, with the $1 million prize being split with a ticket that was sold in Quebec.

The $70 million jackpot remains unclaimed and now for Friday’s draw, there will also be an estimated 24 $1 million maxmillion prizes, the OLG said.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers for the Tuesday, May 28 draw were the following:

Main draw: 02 06 09 21 22 32 43 Bonus 03

Encore: 7042135

Maxmillions:

  • 01  12  16  19  21  22  45
  • 02  04  06  13  18  39  45
  • 02  05  30  33  36  42  46
  • 02  19  21  26  35  41  48
  • 04  06  11  12  22  40  46
  • 04  06  12  17  37  45  48
  • 04  10  17  32  40  45  47
  • 06  17  30  35  38  41  45
  • 07  13  14  21  30  37  46
  • 07  14  18  34  41  42  45
  • 07  16  18  21  28  41  47
  • 09  11  25  26  41  43  50
  • 10  16  18  29  32  42  45
  • 14  18  22  25  31  38  41
  • 15  27  31  33  38  43  48

Meanwhile, a large Lotto 6/49 draw is also being held Wednesday night. The Gold Ball jackpot stands at $56 million and the Classic jackpot stands at its fixed $5 million.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

