Protesters climb on Ottawa highway signs, causing delays and multi-vehicle crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three protesters climbed onto highway signs in eastern Ontario Tuesday morning, causing “significant delays” and a multi-vehicle crash, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded to Highway 417 at Woodroffe Avenue in Ottawa shortly before 9 a.m.

Three people climbed signs in both directions of the highway and were holding banners, the OPP said.

Images posted on social media by Ottawa Fire Services appear to show signs reading “last generation” in both English and French. A post on the Last Generation Canada website — a climate activist group — appears to take responsibility for the incident.

“Since 2023, the campaign has interrupted the Juno Awards, painted museum exhibits, threw paint on art, and caused traffic delays,” the post reads while calling for action to address its concerns, including the creation of a national firefighting agency.

Story continues below advertisement

“Disruptions will continue into this summer and the campaign will iteratively undertake further nonviolent disruptive action in the future until their demands are met.”

Update: The three individuals involved in this mornings occurrence have all been arrested and charged with Mischief and Common Nuisance – Endanger Life. They have been released and are set to appear in an Ontario Court of Justice at a later date. ^mf https://t.co/5Y5CQLHdQW — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 28, 2024

Several lanes on both sides of the highway were closed until the individuals were removed.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“This resulted in significant delays and a multi-vehicle collision,” the OPP said. “There were no injuries as a result of the collision.”

Two Quebec residents and one Toronto resident have since been charged with mischief and common nuisance — endangerment to life. They were released and are set to appear in court at a later date.

The activist at the 417W & Woodroffe Ave was safely brought down using one of our aerial trucks. We moved to the 417E & Woodroffe Ave for another activist that had climbed a sign above the highway. Again, the activist was safely brought down by one of our aerial trucks. We are… https://t.co/Kxtk39jWY1 pic.twitter.com/SoZTpwrAdu — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 28, 2024