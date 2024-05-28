Menu

Canada

Protesters climb on Ottawa highway signs, causing delays and multi-vehicle crash: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 6:49 pm
1 min read
Several lanes were shut down until the protesters could be removed, the OPP said. View image in full screen
Several lanes were shut down until the protesters could be removed, the OPP said. X / @OttFire
Three protesters climbed onto highway signs in eastern Ontario Tuesday morning, causing “significant delays” and a multi-vehicle crash, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded to Highway 417 at Woodroffe Avenue in Ottawa shortly before 9 a.m.

Three people climbed signs in both directions of the highway and were holding banners, the OPP said.

Images posted on social media by Ottawa Fire Services appear to show signs reading “last generation” in both English and French. A post on the Last Generation Canada website — a climate activist group —  appears to take responsibility for the incident.

“Since 2023, the campaign has interrupted the Juno Awards, painted museum exhibits, threw paint on art, and caused traffic delays,” the post reads while calling for action to address its concerns, including the creation of a national firefighting agency.

“Disruptions will continue into this summer and the campaign will iteratively undertake further nonviolent disruptive action in the future until their demands are met.”

Trending Now

Several lanes on both sides of the highway were closed until the individuals were removed.

“This resulted in significant delays and a multi-vehicle collision,” the OPP said. “There were no injuries as a result of the collision.”

Two Quebec residents and one Toronto resident have since been charged with mischief and common nuisance — endangerment to life. They were released and are set to appear in court at a later date.

