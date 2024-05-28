Man, pregnant woman attacked with knife near downtown: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., are looking for three suspects in a stabbing incident near the downtown area.

Investigators say a man and a woman were walking in the area of Dublin Street North and Northhumberland Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

They say they approached by three males who were walking in the opposite direction.

Investigators say the three turned around and followed the couple, then one of the males reached in to the man’s pockets.

They say one was armed with a 15-centemetre long knife and used it to stab the man once in the back.

A real estate sign was then thrown at his pregnant girlfriend.

Investigators say the victims were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The suspects are between 18 and 25 years of age and were last seen wearing dark clothing and medical masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.