Crime

Pedestrian killed in Agassiz, B.C. collision

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 4:33 pm
1 min read
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Agassiz on Monday night. View image in full screen
One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Agassiz on Monday night. Global News
A collision in Agassiz, B.C., on Monday night has left a pedestrian dead.

RCMP said the man was struck on Lougheed Highway near Maria Lane shortly after 10 p.m.

Police confirmed the man was dead when they arrived.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators don’t believe criminality or impairment were factors in the crash.

 

