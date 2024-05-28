Pedestrian killed in Agassiz, B.C. collision

See more sharing options

A collision in Agassiz, B.C., on Monday night has left a pedestrian dead.

RCMP said the man was struck on Lougheed Highway near Maria Lane shortly after 10 p.m.

Police confirmed the man was dead when they arrived.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators don’t believe criminality or impairment were factors in the crash.