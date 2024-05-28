Saskatoon rideshare assault and robbery results in 1 arrest

Send this page to someone via email

One woman has been arrested after a man was assaulted and robbed during a rideshare in Saskatoon on Monday.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it received the report around 2:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Avenue N North.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 33-year-old victim told police he was doing the rideshare when two women robbed and assaulted him.

Police said the two suspects fled on foot but one of the suspects was found shortly after and arrested.

Officers said a 21-year-old woman is facing charges related to robbery.