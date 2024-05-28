Menu

Crime

Saskatoon rideshare assault and robbery results in 1 arrest

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 2:32 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Police Service vehicle View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested a woman after a man reported an assault and robbery on Monday. File / Global News
One woman has been arrested after a man was assaulted and robbed during a rideshare in Saskatoon on Monday.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it received the report around 2:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Avenue N North.

The 33-year-old victim told police he was doing the rideshare when two women robbed and assaulted him.

Police said the two suspects fled on foot but one of the suspects was found shortly after and arrested.

Officers said a 21-year-old woman is facing charges related to robbery.

