Consumer

Campbellford, Ont. grandfather claims $100K in Lotto Max draw

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
Elwood Varty of Campbellford, Ont., claimed a $100,000 in a Lotto Max Dreams Draw on May 3, 2024. View image in full screen
Elwood Varty of Campbellford, Ont., claimed a $100,000 in a Lotto Max Dreams Draw on May 3, 2024. OLG photo
A grandfather of nine says his wife thought his recent $100,000 lottery prize was a joke.

According to the OLG, Elwood Varty of Campbellford, Ont., claimed the top prize in the Lotto Max draw on May 3. His prize was courtesy of the Dream Draws campaign which ran from March 26 to May 3 during which for every $5 purchase of a regular Lotto Max ticket, a Dream Draw ticket was included for a chance to win $100,000

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Varty, a father of six and grandfather of nine children, says it’s his first big win after playing the lottery for decades.

“I kept the ticket in the book I was reading and checked it after the draw,” he said. “I took it to the clerk and the lottery machine froze. I couldn’t believe I had actually won.”

His wife was also in disbelief, he notes. “I told my wife, and she thought it was a prank,” he said. “She didn’t believe it either. This win has been amazing and life-changing.”

His winning ticket was purchased at RX Drug Mart on Grand Road in Campbellford.

Varty says he plans to keep his winnings in savings, for the time being.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

