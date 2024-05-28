Campbellford, Ont. grandfather claims $100K in Lotto Max draw

A grandfather of nine says his wife thought his recent $100,000 lottery prize was a joke.

According to the OLG, Elwood Varty of Campbellford, Ont., claimed the top prize in the Lotto Max draw on May 3. His prize was courtesy of the Dream Draws campaign which ran from March 26 to May 3 during which for every $5 purchase of a regular Lotto Max ticket, a Dream Draw ticket was included for a chance to win $100,000

Varty, a father of six and grandfather of nine children, says it’s his first big win after playing the lottery for decades.

“I kept the ticket in the book I was reading and checked it after the draw,” he said. “I took it to the clerk and the lottery machine froze. I couldn’t believe I had actually won.”

His wife was also in disbelief, he notes. “I told my wife, and she thought it was a prank,” he said. “She didn’t believe it either. This win has been amazing and life-changing.”

His winning ticket was purchased at RX Drug Mart on Grand Road in Campbellford.

Varty says he plans to keep his winnings in savings, for the time being.