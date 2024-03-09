Menu

Consumer

Two winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario, share $25M jackpot

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 9, 2024 12:29 pm
1 min read
The OLG logo is seen in this file image. Two winning tickets for Friday's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot were sold in Ontario. View image in full screen
The OLG logo is seen in this file image. Two winning tickets for Friday's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot were sold in Ontario. Global News
OLG says two winning tickets from Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot were sold in Ontario.

“Check your tickets, Ontario! There are two winning tickets for the $25 million LOTTO MAX jackpot from last night’s draw,” the company said in a statement.

The jackpot of $25 million was split two ways, each ticket earning $12.5 million.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

The owners of the winning tickets are in Kingston and Brampton.

In addition to the Lotto Max Jackpot, an Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Kitchener.

OLG also said there was still a $70 million Lotto Max ticket that remains unclaimed from a draw on Feb. 20. The ticket was sold in Kawartha Lakes.

Click to play video: 'Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Kawartha Lakes'
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Kawartha Lakes
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

