Two winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario, share $25M jackpot

OLG says two winning tickets from Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot were sold in Ontario.
“Check your tickets, Ontario! There are two winning tickets for the $25 million LOTTO MAX jackpot from last night’s draw,” the company said in a statement.
The jackpot of $25 million was split two ways, each ticket earning $12.5 million.
The owners of the winning tickets are in Kingston and Brampton.
In addition to the Lotto Max Jackpot, an Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Kitchener.
OLG also said there was still a $70 million Lotto Max ticket that remains unclaimed from a draw on Feb. 20. The ticket was sold in Kawartha Lakes.
Comments