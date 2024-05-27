Investigation into ‘challenging’ Kelowna fire continues

The cause of an automotive shop fire that belched out plumes of black smoke seen across Kelowna Sunday morning is still under investigation.

“There was some pretty heavy fuel loading on the outside of the building again, had gotten up into the roof from the outside of the commercial building… It was a very challenging fire for our crews given the size of the building,” acting Kelowna Fire Chief, Dennis Craig said.

He noted that an automotive shop fire presents several hazards for firefighters. Remarkably, neighbouring businesses were not affected by the blaze which has a cause that is yet unknown.

“We’ve currently partnered with our partners with the RCMP are assisting with the investigation as well as a member from the office of the Fire Commissioner came down to provide support as well,” he said.

Fire crews arrived at PM Automotive on Kent Road before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. It was well into the afternoon when crews started the mop up phase.