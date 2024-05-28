Penticton to celebrate golden anniversary with 2028 B.C. Summer Games

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a golden celebration for Penticton, B.C., when the 2028 B.C. Summer Games roll into town for the third time.

It will be the 50th anniversary of when the Peach City first hosted the games and Mayor Julius Bloomfield said that he’s delighted to see them come back under his watch.

“It’s going to be good for tourism, it’s going to be good for visitors to the city, but more importantly, it’s about building the communities in this area,” Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield explained the City of Penticton, the Penticton Indian Band, the Okanagan Skaha School District and Okanagan College are all working together to pull a “real signature event.”

It’s only fitting that the games return to the community as the very first BC Summer Games occurred in Penticton in 1978.

Decades later, there are plenty of reminders of still around.

“I brought along the original proposal for the 1978 BC Summer Games, and it’s quite a document,” Bloomfield said.

“It’s all written on a typewriter of course and you know, and it talks about the introduction talks about Penticton being renowned for walloping the Russians 5-0 in 1955,” Bloomfield said.

“So it’s a pretty interesting document.”

As all Pentictonites have likely been made aware, Bloomfield is referring to the March 6, 1955, game at the Krefeld Arena on the outskirts of Dusseldorf, West Germany, when the Penticton Vees beat the defending World Champion Russians 5-0.

It’s estimated that 1.5 million radios were tuned in to listen to Foster Hewitt, a famed Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster, call the game, which is likely a bigger audience than all three BC Summer Games will rake in when all is said and done.

That said, there’s no less of an exciting match for the young people who are competing and even those who get a front row view of communities coming together to celebrate the best in sports and community.

The BC Summer Games happen every year, rotating through different cities across the province. The games attract emerging top athletes of a variety of sports from nine to 18 years old.

Many athletes like Emma Scholefield, who competed in the 2022 BC Summer Games in Prince George B.C., have gone on to win multiple awards and compete in higher level sports.

“Competing in such a big event with so many moving pieces was something that I hadn’t had the opportunity to be a part of before and it’s something that I found very valuable to my development as an athlete,” said Scholefield.

“My success and experience while competing in the BC Games showed me that more was possible for me than I thought in competing and continuing my sport in years to come. It drove me to want to compete more which led to my desire to continue my sport at the highest level while pursing post-secondary education.”

Following high school, Scholefield was offered a scholarship to Delaware State University to compete on their women’s D1 triathlon team. She has since completed her first year of university.

Previous BC Games athlete, Meadow Arcand-Squakin, also spoke during the announcement. Arcand-Squakin has been a part of the Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association since 2014.

The Syilx and Plains Cree athlete is from the Penticton Indian Band and recently received the Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

“Sports have really saved my life and really provided so much good medicine and healing,” said Arcand-Squakin.

“I am really grateful to hear of the roots that are in Penticton, and the interconnection. I am really looking forward to seeing athletes that I’ve coached, and will coach participate in these games.”

The province says the BC Games generate an estimated economic boost of $1.6 million to $2 million each time the games are held by attracting thousands of visitors and supporting local businesses. Additionally, the games provide benefits to the wider community by improving local sports infrastructure.

“The BC Games leave behind a strong financial legacy, allowing for investment in local sport, recreation, and cultural initiatives, and help to increase capacity for hosting future events,” said BC Games Society chair Niki Remesz.

“The games have also help create lifelong professional and personal relationships in the community. And then of course, the youth who are our future leaders, a great opportunity to build those skills.”

The City of Penticton will strike a committee to oversee the event and ensure the games are as successful as possible.