Ontario man injured from homemade explosive device: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man suffered serious injuries as a result of a homemade explosive device found at a residence northwest of Haliburton, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

Haliburton Highlands OPP say around 5:05 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a serious injury due to an explosive material at a residence on Comak Crescent in Alqonuin Highlands, about 40 kilometres northwest of Haliburton.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

OPP say the man was taken to hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries from a “homemade explosive device.”

Police evacuated the neighbourhood and the OPP’s explosive disposal unit attended and recovered and secured additional explosive substances and devices from the residence.

No specific details were provided as OPP continue to investigate.

“There are no explosive substances or devices remaining at the location that would pose a threat to public safety,” OPP stated Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Kevin Brown, 36, of Mississauga, Ont., was arrested and charged with making or possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose and breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).