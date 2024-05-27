Peterborough police use stun gun on suspect in domestic assault case

Send this page to someone via email

An officer deployed a stun gun in the arrest of a man in a domestic assault incident in Peterborough, Ont., early Saturday.

Peterborough police say just before 1 a.m., officers received a disturbance call at a residence on Sydenham Road.

Officers could hear the disturbance when they arrived, and tried to make contact by knocking on the door, but received no response.

They entered the home where they found an injured woman and encountered a man who allegedly disregarded repeated demands from officers.

Eventually, an officer used a conducted energy weapon and the man was taken into custody.

Officers learned the man had kicked the woman and held a blanket over her head. She was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

Police say as the man was being taken out of the residence, he resisted and several times kicked and struck an officer in the leg.

The 37-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with spousal assault, spousal assault with a weapon, assault with intent to resist arrest and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court later Saturday.