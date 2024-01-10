Peterborough police draw stun gun to help arrest man wanted on 7 warrants

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man was arrested on seven outstanding warrants following an incident with police early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Crystal Drive and Middlefield Road.

Police say when officers arrived, a man had left the residence. They located him nearby, however, they determined the man had provided officers with a false name.

Futher investigation determined he was wanted on seven outstanding warrants for 24 charges including theft under $5000, mischief, assault, fail to comply with probation, and uttering threats.

Police say the man resisted arrest, prompting one officer to draw his conducted energy weapon but did not deploy it.

During the incident, one of the officers was cut by drug paraphernalia on the suspect and was treated at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The 32-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on the strength of the warrants and further charged with two counts of obstructing a peace officer.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday.