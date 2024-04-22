Menu

Canada

Man injured with police stun gun during arrest in Mississauga: SIU

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
File Photo. The Special Investigations Unit. Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after a 30-year-old man was injured during an arrest by Peel Regional Police officers in Mississauga on Monday.

The Special Investigations Unit, the agency that investigates incidents involving officers, said Peel Regional Police were called to Winston Churchill Boulevard and Derry Road for reports about a “man’s behaviour.”

The SIU said officers found the man and during his apprehension, an officer used his stun gun.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, SIU said.

Police initially said the incident was a “traffic alert” that had occurred at around 3 a.m. The area was closed for the investigation.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

