Peterborough police use stun gun to arrest armed robbery suspect

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say they deployed a stun gun to assist in arresting an armed robbery suspect in the city’s downtown on Monday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a robbery at a store in the area of Bethune and King streets.

Police were told a man with a covered face entered the store while brandishing a pair of scissors. The suspect first threatened a customer and then the clerk.

Police say the suspect took money from a cash register and a pack of cigarettes on the counter and then fled.

Police say an officer caught up with the suspect and drew their firearm to attempt a high-risk arrest.

However, the suspect ignored the officer’s demands and continued running.

Police say other officers gave chase and eventually they deployed a conducted energy weapon (stun gun) to take the suspect into custody. He was found in possession of a pair of scissors, cigarettes and money.

A 31-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank a witness for calling 911 and for staying on the line to assist in locating the suspect,” police stated Tuesday.