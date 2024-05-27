American man charged after wheel smashes bus windshield, killing 1 and injuring 3: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An American man has been charged after a loose tire smashed through the windshield of a bus on the Queen Elizabeth Way, killing one person and injuring three others.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police told Global News that a 45-year-old male driver from New York was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with operating an unsafe vehicle in connection with Friday’s collision.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 3:41 p.m. on the Toronto-bound QEW on the descending side of the Garden City Skyway in the St. Catharines area, police said.

A passenger van that was on the Toronto-bound QEW lost a wheel which then hit a pickup in the Niagara-bound lanes, police said.

The wheel then smashed through windshield of a Toronto-bound coach bus, killing a 48-year-old Toronto man.

Three other passengers on the bus were seriously injured and taken to local hospitals, police said.

The incident prompted an hours-long closure of the Toronto-bound QEW in the area.