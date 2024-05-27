Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

American man charged after wheel smashes bus windshield, killing 1 and injuring 3: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Flying tire collision leaves Toronto man dead, 3 injured'
Flying tire collision leaves Toronto man dead, 3 injured
WATCH ABOVE: A fatal incident occurred on the QEW Friday afternoon when a flying tire struck a coach bus, resulting in the death of a Toronto man and leaving three others in serious condition. Sean O'Shea reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An American man has been charged after a loose tire smashed through the windshield of a bus on the Queen Elizabeth Way, killing one person and injuring three others.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police told Global News that a 45-year-old male driver from New York was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with operating an unsafe vehicle in connection with Friday’s collision.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 3:41 p.m. on the Toronto-bound QEW on the descending side of the Garden City Skyway in the St. Catharines area, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A passenger van that was on the Toronto-bound QEW lost a wheel which then hit a pickup in the Niagara-bound lanes, police said.

The wheel then smashed through windshield of a Toronto-bound coach bus, killing a 48-year-old Toronto man.

Story continues below advertisement

Three other passengers on the bus were seriously injured and taken to local hospitals, police said.

The incident prompted an hours-long closure of the Toronto-bound QEW in the area.

Related News

Sponsored content

AdChoices