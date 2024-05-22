Menu

Fire

Woman arrested, 2 others injured in Merritt arson: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 22, 2024 6:11 pm
1 min read
Merritt RCMP arrested a woman they say is a suspect in an arson.
Merritt RCMP arrested a woman they say is a suspect in an arson. Courtesy: Merritt RCMP
A woman has been arrested and two others are in hospital following a fire that RCMP in Merritt, B.C., say was an arson.

The fire broke out at a house in the 1900 block of Houston Street at around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Merritt RCMP said.

When police arrived, they found firefighters and paramedics already at the scene, “tending to two victims who had suffered significant injuries from the fire.”

Both were stabilized and remain in hospital. A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Later that day, Lynn Johnny was charged with arson causing bodily harm and remains in custody. She is set to appear in court virtually on Friday for a bail hearing.

RCMP officers are asking that anyone with information pertaining to the fire contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

 

