Woman arrested, 2 others injured in Merritt arson: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been arrested and two others are in hospital following a fire that RCMP in Merritt, B.C., say was an arson.

The fire broke out at a house in the 1900 block of Houston Street at around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Merritt RCMP said.

When police arrived, they found firefighters and paramedics already at the scene, “tending to two victims who had suffered significant injuries from the fire.”

4:27 Merritt looks to recoup costs of ER closures

Both were stabilized and remain in hospital. A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that day, Lynn Johnny was charged with arson causing bodily harm and remains in custody. She is set to appear in court virtually on Friday for a bail hearing.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

RCMP officers are asking that anyone with information pertaining to the fire contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.