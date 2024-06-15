RCMP Dive team called in for missing boater in Mission, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP’s dive team has been activated for a missing boater in Mission, B.C., along with search and rescue officials.

Crews were called Friday, just before 6:30 p.m., after a small boat overturned near the Dewdney Bridge along the Nicomen Slough.

The RCMP said one man made it to shore while another 37-year-old man remains missing.

Mission Search and Rescue, along with firefighters, are assisting in the search.

Police said the two were doing “donuts” in the water when both men were ejected from the boat.

Searchers said the mission is “likely” going to turn into a recovery operation on Saturday.

“The area of the Nicomen Slough where the accident happened is only about twelve feet deep, and there is no real current going through there right now,” Mission RCMP staff said in a release.

“Search teams scoured the water and the shoreline on Friday night, and they believe it is unlikely that the driver is still alive.”

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing life jackets, and alcohol may also have played a factor in the incident.

“This is a tragic end to what was supposed to be an enjoyable evening on the water,” Cpl. Harrison Mohr said.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and with the passenger that had been with him on the boat.

“As we enter peak boating season, please remember to always wear a life jacket when you’re on the water, as it only takes a second for something to go terribly wrong.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.