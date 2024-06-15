Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP Dive team called in for missing boater in Mission, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 15, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP Dive team called in for missing boater in Mission, B.C.'
RCMP Dive team called in for missing boater in Mission, B.C.
The B.C. RCMP’s dive team has been activated for a missing boater in Mission, B.C., along with search and rescue officials. Crews were called on Friday after a small boat overturned near the Dewdney Bridge along the Nicomen Slough just before 6:30 p.m.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP’s dive team has been activated for a missing boater in Mission, B.C., along with search and rescue officials.

Crews were called Friday, just before 6:30 p.m., after a small boat overturned near the Dewdney Bridge along the Nicomen Slough.

The RCMP said one man made it to shore while another 37-year-old man remains missing.

Mission Search and Rescue, along with firefighters, are assisting in the search.

Police said the two were doing “donuts” in the water when both men were ejected from the boat.

Searchers said the mission is “likely” going to turn into a recovery operation on Saturday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The area of the Nicomen Slough where the accident happened is only about twelve feet deep, and there is no real current going through there right now,” Mission RCMP staff said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Search teams scoured the water and the shoreline on Friday night, and they believe it is unlikely that the driver is still alive.”

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing life jackets, and alcohol may also have played a factor in the incident.

“This is a tragic end to what was supposed to be an enjoyable evening on the water,” Cpl. Harrison Mohr said.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and with the passenger that had been with him on the boat.

“As we enter peak boating season, please remember to always wear a life jacket when you’re on the water, as it only takes a second for something to go terribly wrong.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

Click to play video: 'Number of SRO fires taking toll on crews: Vancouver fire'
Number of SRO fires taking toll on crews: Vancouver fire
Advertisement
More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices