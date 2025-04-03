‘We must stay on guard,’ warns Legault on Trump’s U.S. tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is endorsing endorsing Ottawa’s response, saying any retaliation must be targeted to avoid doing more damage to Canadian industries.

Legault says Canada was “relatively spared” by U.S. President Donald Trump’s move on Wednesday to levy tariffs on most countries, but says the nation must remain “on guard.”

The White House said goods covered by the free-trade deal between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico were exempted from the new round of tariffs, but Trump said he is going ahead with previously announced 25 per cent tariffs on automobile imports starting today.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced Canada will match Trump’s 25 per cent auto tariffs with a levy on vehicles imported from the United States, following a meeting with premiers today.

Legault says he doesn’t support dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs that he believes could hurt Canadians more than Americans, and says Trump “doesn’t need help” doing damage to the U.S. economy.

The Quebec premier also wants Canada to renegotiate its free-trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico as soon as the federal election campaign is over, to avoid piecemeal negotiations and remove uncertainty.

Legault says the trade war with the U.S. is an opportunity for Quebec to transform its economy, especially by building new trade ties with Europe.

At the press conference on Thursday — answering Global News’ Dan Spector — Legault said Quebec has a strong aerospace base with Bombardier, Airbus and one of the largest pools of skilled workers while dismissing any major economic effects from U.S. tariffs and Ontario’s auto sector layoff.

