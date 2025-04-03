SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

‘We must stay on guard,’ warns Legault on Trump’s U.S. tariffs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2025 4:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Legault remains ‘on guard’ as Trump trade war deepens'
Legault remains ‘on guard’ as Trump trade war deepens
WATCH: Premier François Legault says even though the Trump administration didn't announce any new tariffs on Canada Wednesday, the province needs to keep its guard up. Legault says with an unpredictable president, Quebec must continue to seek new ways to stop relying on the U.S. Global's Dan Spector reports.
Quebec Premier François Legault is endorsing endorsing Ottawa’s response, saying any retaliation must be targeted to avoid doing more damage to Canadian industries.

Legault says Canada was “relatively spared” by U.S. President Donald Trump’s move on Wednesday to levy tariffs on most countries, but says the nation must remain “on guard.”

The White House said goods covered by the free-trade deal between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico were exempted from the new round of tariffs, but Trump said he is going ahead with previously announced 25 per cent tariffs on automobile imports starting today.

Click to play video: '‘If the U.S. no longer wants to lead, Canada will’: Carney proposes global free trade coalition'
‘If the U.S. no longer wants to lead, Canada will’: Carney proposes global free trade coalition

Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced Canada will match Trump’s 25 per cent auto tariffs with a levy on vehicles imported from the United States, following a meeting with premiers today.

Legault says he doesn’t support dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs that he believes could hurt Canadians more than Americans, and says Trump “doesn’t need help” doing damage to the U.S. economy.

The Quebec premier also wants Canada to renegotiate its free-trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico as soon as the federal election campaign is over, to avoid piecemeal negotiations and remove uncertainty.

Click to play video: 'Premier Legault confident in Quebec’s aerospace and aluminum industry strengths despite Trump’s tariffs'
Premier Legault confident in Quebec’s aerospace and aluminum industry strengths despite Trump’s tariffs

Legault says the trade war with the U.S. is an opportunity for Quebec to transform its economy, especially by building new trade ties with Europe.

‘Confident’ in Quebec’s aerospace and aluminum industry strengths despite Trump’s tariffs

At the press conference on Thursday — answering Global News’ Dan Spector — Legault said Quebec has a strong aerospace base with Bombardier, Airbus and one of the largest pools of skilled workers while dismissing any major economic effects from U.S. tariffs and Ontario’s auto sector layoff.

Watch the video above to hear what the premier had to say.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre proposes removing sales tax on new vehicles in response to Trump ‘tariff madness’'
Poilievre proposes removing sales tax on new vehicles in response to Trump ‘tariff madness’
© 2025 The Canadian Press

