Politics

B.C. premier to speak live following Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 3, 2025 1:31 pm
1 min read
Canada announces 25% counter-tariffs on all U.S. vehicles
Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will impose 25 per cent counter-tariffs on all vehicles imported from the U.S. that are not compliant with the CUSMA free trade agreement and on the non-Canadian content of CUSM-compliant vehicles from the U.S.
B.C. Premier David Eby will hold a media availability on Thursday afternoon amid an ongoing Canada-U.S. trade war.

Eby will speak at 12:15 p.m. PT That press conference will be livestreamed above.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a minimum 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports from most countries, not including Canada and Mexico.

However, in an announcement on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Canada is imposing counter-tariffs that will match Trump’s tariffs on vehicles while trying to incentivize automakers to stay put and promising more aid for auto workers.

Carney said Canada will respond by matching the U.S. approach, with 25 per cent tariffs on all vehicles imported from the United States that are not compliant with the CUSMA free trade agreement and on the non-Canadian content of CUSMA-compliant vehicles from the United States.

“We must respond with both purpose and force. We are a free, sovereign, and ambitious country. We are masters in our own home,” Carney said.

Carney said that Trump’s tariffs will fundamentally change the global trading system.

This story will be updated following Eby’s availability at 12:15 p.m.

