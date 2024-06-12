Menu

Fire

Online fundraiser aims to raise $1 million for historic Toronto church after fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2024 4:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cause of fire at historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church under investigation'
Cause of fire at historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church under investigation
An online fundraiser is aiming to raise $1 million in donations to help a historic Toronto church that was severely damaged by a fire over the weekend.

St. Anne’s Anglican Church, a national historic site, housed early paintings by three Group of Seven members as well as other Canadian artists.

A Sunday morning fire destroyed the building’s dome and caused heavy damage to the rest of the Byzantine-style church built in the early 1900s – no one was inside the church at the time of the blaze.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A member of the choir at St. Anne’s has started a fundraiser on GoFundMe, which had raised more than $12,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Isabella Favaro says in the fundraising appeal that all donations will go to St. Anne’s to help restore the church, replace choir instruments and music lost in the blaze and help arrange interim facilities for services.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police have said the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time, and the Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.

Firefighters work to put out a blaze at St. Anne’s Anglican Church in Toronto’s west end on June 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Firefighters work to put out a blaze at St. Anne’s Anglican Church in Toronto’s west end on June 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
© 2024 The Canadian Press

