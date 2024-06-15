Menu

Weather

Rainfall warnings issued for some areas in northeastern B.C.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 14'
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 14
RELATED VIDEO: A weather alert has been issued as instability could bring a risk of thunderstorms, snow or heavy rain fall to areas of the province. Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has your Friday, June 14, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Parts of northeastern British Columbia are under rainfall warnings as a narrow band of intense storms moves through the area.

Environment Canada says about 40 to 50 millimeters of rain is expected to fall in the province’s North Peace River and southern Fort Nelson regions on Saturday.

It says a narrow band of heavy rain has developed over the southern Fort Nelson area and Peace River in northern B.C., adding it’s also forecast to bring heavy rain near the Rocky Mountains.

The province’s River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory on Friday in the province’s northeast region and warned the most intensive precipitation was expected to stretch into Saturday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The advisory, which remains in effect as of June 15, says a low-pressure system is expected to pass through the area and bring “moderate to heavy” rains to the Liard River, Peace River and surrounding basins. Environment Canada predicts as much as 87 millimeters of rain could fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Heavy rain is also expected in the southern B.C. Peace Region where the agency is forecasting 20 to 30 millimeters of rain.

The River Forecast Centre says current water levels are relatively low, but the latest hydrological modelling suggests rivers — especially small streams — are expected to rise significantly.

The centre says conditions are expected to be dynamic throughout the weekend but no major flooding is expected.

Environment Canada says the rainfall will begin to ease Saturday evening.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 14'
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 14
© 2024 The Canadian Press

