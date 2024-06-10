Menu

Fire

Toronto church fire that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2024 1:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire ravages Toronto’s historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church'
Fire ravages Toronto’s historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church
WATCH ABOVE: A historic church in Toronto’s west end known for its artwork and architecture has been destroyed by fire. Caryn Lieberman reports.
Toronto police say a devastating fire at the historic St. Anne’s Anglican Church is not being treated as suspicious at this time, although investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.

The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.

Police and fire marshals are now at the site, as some church staff were seen carrying documents out of the severely damaged building.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The blaze destroyed the church’s domed roof and consumed paintings by three Group of Seven members and other prominent Canadian artists installed along the interior in the 1920s.

There was no one inside the church in the city’s Little Portugal neighbourhood at the time and no injuries were reported.

St. Anne’s rector Father Don Beyers says members of the church community are in shock and grieving but determined to rise from the ashes.

Click to play video: 'Fires destroys historic Toronto church known for Group of Seven murals'
Fires destroys historic Toronto church known for Group of Seven murals
© 2024 The Canadian Press

