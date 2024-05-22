Peterborough east end gas leak near school prompts request to remain inside

Send this page to someone via email

A remain inside request was issued for a school following a gas leak in the east end of Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.

Marguerite Masterson, principal of Kaawaate East City Public School, says the school is taking precautions following a gas leak along Armour Road just off the school property on Hunter Street East.

She says while students and staff are all safe, Enbridge Gas and Peterborough Fire Services have requested they all remain inside until regular dismissal time on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our navigators are familiar with indoor recess routines which is how we have proceeded so please know there has been limited disruption to our school day,” Masterson said in a statement to parents and guardians.

View image in full screen A gas leak on Armour Road near Kaawaate East City Public School in Peterborough, Ont., has prompted students and staff to remain inside for the school day. Global News file

Intermediate students, who typically sign out for second lunch, will remain inside and be provided food options available from the school’s nutrition program.

“While students in the portables are able to stay in their learning space, we have decided to bring them indoors for the afternoon as a proactive added step,” Masterson said.

The principal says at dismissal, there will be not changes to procedures related to bus loading, walkers and the “Kiss and Ride” parent pickup program.

Families are advised not to use Armour Road and consider an alternate route for the walk or drive to the school.

“There is no need for parents/guardians to pick students up early,” she said.