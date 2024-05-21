Menu

Canada

SUV crashes into Kelowna bakery

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 7:51 pm
1 min read
A view of the SUV that crashed into a bakery in Kelowna on Tuesday just before noon. View image in full screen
A view of the SUV that crashed into a bakery in Kelowna on Tuesday just before noon. Global News
Damage to a Kelowna bakery is pretty extensive after a vehicle drove partially into the store.

The crash happened Tuesday just before noon at Cobs Bread bakery, located along the 1800 block of Spall Road.

Another view of the SUV that crashed into a Kelowna bakery on Tuesday just before noon. View image in full screen
Another view of the SUV that crashed into a Kelowna bakery on Tuesday just before noon. Global News
Police, the fire department and paramedics were all quick to respond.

The female driver of the black SUV was the lone occupant, with police noting she wasn’t hurt.

While the entire store front sustained damage, RCMP added that no occupants inside the business were injured in the incident.

