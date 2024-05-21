SUV crashes into Kelowna bakery

Damage to a Kelowna bakery is pretty extensive after a vehicle drove partially into the store.
The crash happened Tuesday just before noon at Cobs Bread bakery, located along the 1800 block of Spall Road.
Police, the fire department and paramedics were all quick to respond.
The female driver of the black SUV was the lone occupant, with police noting she wasn’t hurt.
While the entire store front sustained damage, RCMP added that no occupants inside the business were injured in the incident.
