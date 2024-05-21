Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Repeated pay cuts could be ‘fatal’ for in-home doctor care in Alberta

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 7:54 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Repeated pay cuts could be ‘fatal’ for in-home doctor care in Alberta'
Repeated pay cuts could be ‘fatal’ for in-home doctor care in Alberta
WATCH: Some Alberta seniors are raising concerns about reduced access to in-home doctor care. The threats come as some doctors of a mobile clinic have either left or given notice after repeated pay cuts for their visits. Sarah Offin explains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mobile doctors are increasingly hard to come by in Alberta following a series of pay cuts by Alberta Health for in-home visits.

The Fish Creek West United Active Living retirement community has benefitted by regular visits from mobile doctors for about two years.

“He comes once a week, on Tuesdays, but we make an appointment. He doesn’t see us all unless we have a concern,” said Shirley Bremault. She has started a petition, gathering more than 150 signatures from those in her facility concerned about an upcoming loss in care.

The Redel Clinic started in 2019 as a mobile home care clinic for seniors, servicing more than a dozen seniors’ facilities in Calgary and Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Alberta walk-in clinics, family doctors say soaring costs forcing them to close'
Alberta walk-in clinics, family doctors say soaring costs forcing them to close

“My average patient is 88 years old and without home visits, most of them would not be able to see a family doctor nearly as often as they would need,” said clinic owner and family doctor, Tanner Redel.

Story continues below advertisement

But he said in April of 2023 and April of 2024, his doctors saw payments for these types of visits cut by about 1o per cent each year, with more expected in the future. He said doctors are receiving about 22 per cent less for their services when were offered in-office versus in-home.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

And that’s leading many to opt out of the mobile service option.  Redel said more than half of the doctors with his clinic have left or given their notice.

Click to play video: 'Physicians to receive funding based on patient roster size'
Physicians to receive funding based on patient roster size

For those in the UAL in Fish Creek, that means their access to a family doctor is now in jeopardy.

“We just want, as seniors, to stay healthy and live in our residences and have that doctor care… so we don’t end up in long-term care at taxpayers’ expense,” said Bremault.

Story continues below advertisement
As part of a statement to Global News, Alberta’s ministry of health said, “[t]his rate change for physicians was agreed to by the Alberta Medical Association, as part of our annual collaborative process for looking at rates for services insured under the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan.”

It went on to say that “physicians are private business people who choose how they want to structure their practice. This may include moving to a different service delivery model rather than home visits, which still allows them to provide care in a seniors’ facility.”

It also said the ministry is continuing to collaborate with AMA on developing a new family physician compensation model.

Click to play video: 'Rural Alberta doctors say health minister’s announcements not enough'
Rural Alberta doctors say health minister’s announcements not enough
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices