Kitchener man arrested after child luring investigation into chatroom incident

A 52-year-old Kitchener man was arrested after allegedly showing a photo of his genitals to a 14-year-old American girl in a chatroom, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers began to investigate after the Mounties notified Waterloo police about an investigation underway by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
They said the 14-year-old was in an online chat room when an older man began to talk to her. She told the man her age before he proceeded to send a picture of his private parts to the girl. He then asked the girl to reciprocate.
Police say officers identified the man as being a 52-year-old man from Kitchener, whom they arrested on Tuesday.
They say he’s facing several charges including luring a child, make sexually explicit material available to a child, and indecent communications.
Officers also searched a home in Kitchener on Tuesday as well.
Police say the suspect remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
