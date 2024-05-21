Edmonton Elks running back Kevin Brown aims to take game to new heights in 2024

After bringing in a high-profile veteran quarterback and revamping the football team’s defensive core, excitement is building about what the Edmonton Elks might be able to do on offence this season.
A key player returning as the CFL club’s running back is also offering reasons for optimism.
Speaking at Elks training camp on Tuesday, Kevin Brown said his goal is to “basically dominate” in the CFL this season when it comes to offence.
“To be No. 1 in rushing yards, … for the whole offence to be the No. 1 offence in the CFL.”
For the 27-year-old running back — who hails South Carolina — to improve on last season is no simple feat — he finished second in the CFL in rushing in 2023 with 1,141 yards. And in the 25 games he has played for the Green and Gold so far in his CFL career, he has accumulated 2,025 total yards and six touchdowns.
When asked Tuesday if Brown has the ability to reach another level this season, Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones said “we’re certainly hoping so.”
He also noted Brown appears to have arrived at camp a little lighter this year than last year.
“Last year I felt like he came in a little bit too heavy and had to play his way into shape,” Jones said. “When KB’s right, he’s as good as there is in the game. He’s a good solid person too.
“He’s a guy that can go the distance. If they don’t tackle him and he gets out in the open field, he’s about as fast as we have in the CFL.”
Brown was a bright spot on the Elks last season when the team struggled through another difficult losing season. Jones said he thinks of Brown as “a tough kid.”
Brown said he feels the 2024 version of the Elks’ offence and its personnel “kind of lifts the pressure off” of him.
“This offence I don’t have to (do too much), … especially with the receiving core we have.”
In the offseason, the Elks also brought in talented punt returner Javon Leake. In training camp this spring, the Elks have given Leake chances to show what he can do at running back on occasion.
“It’s great to have him in the backfield,” Brown said.
“It’s going to be amazing. The defence isn’t going to know what to do.”
Leake said he is learning a lot from Brown already.
“Me and KB are going to be fun to watch,” he said. “I love KB. He’s a great back who did a lot of things last year.”
Brown said, ahead of training camp, he and other members of the Elks’ offence met with new quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who the team expects to be its starting quarterback this season while also mentoring young Canadian quarterback Tre Ford.
“He’s a great leader,” Brown said of Bethel-Thompson. “He knows what he’s doing and it shows, the confidence that he has.
“He’s composed. He’s very clear in what he wants so there’s no miscommunication.”
The Elks will play their first preseason game of 2024 on Saturday when they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Brown said he hopes to get at least 10 carries in that game.
“Anybody who plays football, any sport, knows that when it starts getting to the real deal, the excitement starts to flow,” he said.
“(You want to) get the rhythm back.”
