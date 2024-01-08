Edmonton Elks to hold news conference after signing quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. local time on Monday to introduce quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson to reporters.

The football club announced Sunday that it had signed the two-time Grey Cup champion who last played in the CFL in 2022 when he helped guide the Toronto Argonauts to a league championship.

2:02 Argos celebrate Grey Cup championship win

Bethel-Thompson, who is 35 years old and hails from California, spent the 2023 season with the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League, where he led the league in passing yards with 2,433 and led the club to a 7-3 record.

Story continues below advertisement

Bethel-Thompson will enter the 2024 season with a CFL career completion percentage of 66.8 and a passer rating of 92.4. He joins a roster that also features 25-year-old Canadian quarterback Tre Ford, who began last season as the Elks’ third-string quarterback but emerged as the team’s starter.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Monday’s news conference will be a virtual event held via the Zoom video-calling platform.

More to come…