Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks to hold news conference after signing quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 10:52 am
Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (4) throws the ball against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL Eastern Final football action in Toronto on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The veteran quarterback announced on social media that he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (4) throws the ball against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL Eastern Final football action in Toronto on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The veteran quarterback announced on social media that he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Elks have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. local time on Monday to introduce quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson to reporters.

The football club announced Sunday that it had signed the two-time Grey Cup champion who last played in the CFL in 2022 when he helped guide the Toronto Argonauts to a league championship.

Click to play video: 'Argos celebrate Grey Cup championship win'
Argos celebrate Grey Cup championship win

Bethel-Thompson, who is 35 years old and hails from California, spent the 2023 season with the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League, where he led the league in passing yards with 2,433 and led the club to a 7-3 record.

Story continues below advertisement

Bethel-Thompson will enter the 2024 season with a CFL career completion percentage of 66.8 and a passer rating of 92.4. He joins a roster that also features 25-year-old Canadian quarterback Tre Ford, who began last season as the Elks’ third-string quarterback but emerged as the team’s starter.

Trending Now
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Monday’s news conference will be a virtual event held via the Zoom video-calling platform.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come'
Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices