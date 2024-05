We are expecting another hot summer, so what are you waiting for to install air conditioning? A few sleepless nights? Your family complaining? Or the hot spell when we have a three week wait? The time to get A/C is now! The Furnace Family has expert installers that are typically done in a few hours and your family is comfortable all summer long. Lennox is offering up to $1,750.00s in rebates on a compete Lennox system. Visit FurnaceFamily.com