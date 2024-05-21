SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Weather

B.C. wildfire crews get help from wet weather in northeast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2024 4:24 pm
More wildfire resilience needed in B.C., University of Victoria report says
The first publication from the University of Victoria's POLIS project recommends a massive expansion of British Columbia's wildfire prevention efforts. Emily Lazatin has the latest.
The BC Wildfire Service says cooler, wetter conditions are allowing crews to make progress in their firefight in the province’s northeast where thousands of evacuees remain out of their homes for a second week.

The service says in an update on Tuesday that the more seasonable weather has reduced fire activity and is expected to persist throughout the week.

4 homes destroyed in Fort Nelson wildfire, no green light yet for residents to return

But it’s warning that despite the favourable conditions, much of the province remains “unseasonably dry” due to the ongoing drought.

It says that means fire fuels remain “very susceptible to ignition” and wildfires can spread rapidly.

The service says that most spring fires are typically caused by human activity and is asking people to do their best to minimize this.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard shows there are 119 active wildfires across the province, 23 of which are known or suspected to have been human-caused, with 11 blamed on lightning.

B.C. mayor urges residents to not share images of wildfire-damaged properties

The online data shows 10 fires are classified as out of control, including the Parker Lake and Patry Creek fires that have been threatening the evacuated community of Fort Nelson.

The town and neighbouring Fort Nelson First Nation in B.C.’s far northeast corner were evacuated of about 4,700 people on May 10, with most now waiting out the fires in Fort St. John, 380 kilometres to the south.

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, which includes Fort Nelson, said in an update on Tuesday that it was processing access permits for essential services.

Mayor Rob Fraser said on Sunday that four homes had been destroyed and six other properties had been damaged by the fires and there was no official word on when evacuees could return.

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

