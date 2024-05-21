Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia fisher says Toronto airport elver seizure welcome — and long overdue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2024 11:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Baby eel poaching causing frustration in Canada’s maritime provinces'
Baby eel poaching causing frustration in Canada’s maritime provinces
RELATED: Elvers, or baby eels, weigh only a few grams, but make up a multi-billion dollar industry. Since March 6, 34 people have been arrested and more than six kilograms of the lucrative were fish confiscated after the fishing season on Canada’s east coast was cancelled. As Heidi Petracek reports, licensed fishers say enforcement isn’t keeping up with the illegal harvest – Mar 24, 2024
A commercial elver fisher in Nova Scotia says he welcomes news of the significant seizure last week of baby eels at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

But Stanley King of Atlantic Elver Fishery says the seizure by federal officials is long overdue and comes as the current season for catching elvers is winding down.

The federal government closed the lucrative commercial baby eel fishery on March 11 after violence and intimidation plagued last year’s fishing season in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The seizure of 109 kilograms of eels, also known as elvers, was carried out last Wednesday by the Fisheries Department and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Federal officials said the eels were destined for shipment overseas and were worth between $400,000 and $500,000.

Trending Now

King says that while the bust is significant, it amounts to a small percentage of the elvers that have likely been illegally shipped out of the country this year.

He is part of a group of commercial fishers who have been calling for more enforcement and stiffer penalties for poaching elvers on coastal rivers in the Maritimes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

