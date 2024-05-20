Menu

Traffic

Crash on Sea-to-Sky Highway forces closure north of Squamish

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 7:04 pm
1 min read
A crash has closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions about 24 kilometres north of Squamish.
A crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions about 24 kilometres north of Squamish on Monday afternoon. Drive BC
Drivers making their way home on holiday Monday on the Sky-to-Sky Highway are facing long delays.

A crash has blocked the highway in both directions about 24 kilometres north of Squamish, according to Drive BC.

As of 4 p.m., it was not known how many vehicles were involved but the collision happened around Cheakamus Canyon.

There are reports an air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.

Sea to Sky crash causes Good Friday pileup
Drive BC says to expect major delays in both directions. As of 4 p.m., it was not known when the highway will reopen to traffic.

