Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Poisoned hot dogs found in Vancouver neighbourhood, pet owners cautioned

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 12:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dog owners in East Vancouver on high alert after poisoned hot dog sign seen'
Dog owners in East Vancouver on high alert after poisoned hot dog sign seen
An East Vancouver neighbourhood is on alert after someone posted a sign warning of poisoned hot dogs being scattered on the ground. Angela Jung has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pet owners in East Vancouver are on high alert after a sign was posted warning that poisoned hot dogs had been found in the area.

The sign was posted on a city fence in the Grandview Woodland area, and suspicious pieces of hot dog were reported near Clark and First Avenue as well as a few kilometres away at Turner and Kaslo streets.

The pieces were reportedly found buried under moss, according to information provided on the sign.

Click to play video: 'Another possible dog poisoning from illicit drugs'
Another possible dog poisoning from illicit drugs
Trending Now

Danielle Booth, who runs a local pet Facebook page, told Global News she felt obligated to share the warning.

Story continues below advertisement

“It seems sinister for someone to do that,” she said. “If someone is purposefully doing it, that is a very sad situation to accept.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Booth said that so far, she is not aware of any dogs who have become sick.

Vancouver police also told Global News they have not received any reports of animals in the area falling sick.

-with files from Angela Jung

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices