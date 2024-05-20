Poisoned hot dogs found in Vancouver neighbourhood, pet owners cautioned

Send this page to someone via email

Pet owners in East Vancouver are on high alert after a sign was posted warning that poisoned hot dogs had been found in the area.

The sign was posted on a city fence in the Grandview Woodland area, and suspicious pieces of hot dog were reported near Clark and First Avenue as well as a few kilometres away at Turner and Kaslo streets.

The pieces were reportedly found buried under moss, according to information provided on the sign.

Danielle Booth, who runs a local pet Facebook page, told Global News she felt obligated to share the warning.

“It seems sinister for someone to do that,” she said. “If someone is purposefully doing it, that is a very sad situation to accept.”

Booth said that so far, she is not aware of any dogs who have become sick.

Vancouver police also told Global News they have not received any reports of animals in the area falling sick.

-with files from Angela Jung