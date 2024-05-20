Woman in critical condition after passenger train hits vehicle near Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old woman is in critical condition after her vehicle was struck by a passenger train in Coteau-du-Lac in Quebec’s Montérégie region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Monday as the woman apparently tried to drive across the railway tracks.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and medical authorities fear for her life.

Investigators were at the scene, about 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal, to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Sgt. Louis-Philippe Ruel said “no hypothesis has been put forward at the moment.”

The passenger train was heading to Toronto.

No one on board was injured, but the train was immobilized as part of the investigation.