Knox Mountain Hill Climb in Kelowna completes 65th year

It was a weekend of loud engines and spinning tires at Knox Mountain in Kelowna.

For the 65th year, racers from western Canada and the Pacific Northwest gathered in the Central Okanagan for the annual paved hill climb challenge.

In all, 52 gearheads gathered for this year’s speed challenge, which sees competitors and their high-powered rides race up a twisty, 3.5-km road to the top of Knox Mountain.

But unlike past races, 2024 had a slight addition: a large TV screen at the bottom of the hill to watch the action, which was also livestreamed.

1:49 Knox Mountain Hill Climb returns for 64th year

“The cars have been running pretty steady, we’ve very few issues there, so that’s keeping the action going for the fans,” said Garrett Mealing, hill climb promotions manager.

“And, of course, we have the (TV) screen this year, which has been really helping out. Lots of people are hanging out at the bottom watching that.”

Mealing said they had a few thousand views for Saturday’s live streaming, “so it was looking good.”

The two-day event wrapped up on Sunday. Asked if he’s already thinking about next year, Mealing said yes.

“We’re already talking to people about the (TV) screen and there’s lots of interest in that,” he said. “I think that’ll really help get next year’s event off the ground.”

The hill climb also features a small car show and some vendors as well.

More information about the hill climb is available at knoxmtnhillclimb.ca.