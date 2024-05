Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in the North Okanagan came to the rescue of some trapped ducklings this May long weekend.

On its Facebook page, Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 said a crew on Saturday responded to a public service call after some ducklings were spotted in a storm drain.

“They were able to extract all the trapped ducklings and reunited them with the mother,” said the local union, “leading to a happy ending for everyone.”