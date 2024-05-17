Menu

Crime

Good Samaritan attacked while trying to stop hit-and-run suspects in south Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 3:24 pm
Edmonton police investigating after a woman in a pickup truck was hurt trying to help at the scene of a crash near Scona Road and 94th Avenue on Friday, May 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating after a woman in a pickup truck was hurt trying to help at the scene of a crash near Scona Road and 94th Avenue on Friday, May 17, 2024. Global News
Edmonton police are searching for three suspects, one of whom is suffering from stab wounds, after a bizarre series of events Friday morning in south Edmonton.

Police were called just after 8:30 a.m. to an assault that happened after a collision near Scona Road and 94th Avenue.

It was reported to police that the suspect vehicle — a black Ford Fusion sedan — collided with a black Hyundai Sonata, before attempting to flee the scene of the crash.

Witnessing this sequence of events, police said a woman driving a silver Dodge RAM pickup truck attempted to block the Ford from leaving.

Two women travelling in the suspect vehicle then approached the good Samaritan and proceeded to assault her, police said.

“In an attempt to defend herself, the female complainant accessed a seatbelt cutter in her vehicle and stabbed one of the female suspects in the hand,” Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison said in a statement to Global News.

Three suspects, including a man, then returned to the Ford Fusion car and fled the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured, police said.

The woman from the pickup truck suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by EMS on scene.

The truck was spotted still at the scene a few hours later. Blood was seen splattered on the side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Ford Fusion or the three suspects is encouraged to contact Edmonton police.

