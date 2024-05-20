Menu

May 25 – Kozak Financial

By Laureen Braley Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 12:00 am
1 min read
Wade Kozak
Wade Kozak. Kozak Financial group. Wade Kozak: Kozak Financial group
Kozak Financial Group, Talk to the Experts at 11 am on QR Calgary.

Wade Kozak and his team of experts have advised high-net-worth Canadians on their financial concerns for over 25 years. Their income-oriented approach to wealth and retirement planning provides a clear picture of the income stream you can draw in retirement or the ongoing reinvestment opportunity available while you’re still working. For more information, visit their website.

 

The Kozak Financial Group has a long-standing reputation for delivering intelligent and practical wealth management strategies. Such strategies include improving net worth, protecting and maximizing the value of your estate, minimizing unnecessary taxes, and reducing the costs and risks associated with investing. Their income-oriented investment approach cuts through the ever-changing noise and clutter prevalent in our industry to provide clients with investment portfolio and estate planning advice that stands the test of time through all economic climates and business cycles.

Wade and his team of investment professionals provide valuable insight, personalized attention, and expert advice on a client-by-client basis.

