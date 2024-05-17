Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on Flipboard Share this item on Reddit

Fire

Police, fire marshal investigate blaze that tore through St. Catharine’s Tattoo shop

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 9:33 am
1 min read
Photos following a mid-May blaze at the Downtown Saint tattoo ship in St. Catharines, Ont. Niagara police say they are working with Ontario's fire marshal on a probe into the cause. View image in full screen
Photos following a mid-May blaze at the Downtown Saint tattoo ship in St. Catharines, Ont. Niagara police say they are working with Ontario's fire marshal on a probe into the cause. Global News
Niagara police say they are working with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the cause of a blaze that gutted a St. Catharines tattoo shop Thursday.

Investigators say flames were reported around 5 a.m. at the Downtown Saint on Queenston Street just northeast of Niagara Street.

In a social media post, owners said they were “heartbroken and worried for the future” as they seek aid from the community via a GoFundMe campaign.

“We are so relieved that no one was physically hurt, however, this has impacted us all deeply,” owners said in an Instagram post.

“The artists here have poured their hearts and souls into making this space special, welcoming, and safe.”

A police spokesperson confirmed the fire has been deemed suspicious and they’re seeking witnesses and any surveillance video from nearby businesses and residents.

