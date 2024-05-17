Police, fire marshal investigate blaze that tore through St. Catharine’s Tattoo shop

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say they are working with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the cause of a blaze that gutted a St. Catharines tattoo shop Thursday.

Investigators say flames were reported around 5 a.m. at the Downtown Saint on Queenston Street just northeast of Niagara Street.

In a social media post, owners said they were “heartbroken and worried for the future” as they seek aid from the community via a GoFundMe campaign.

“We are so relieved that no one was physically hurt, however, this has impacted us all deeply,” owners said in an Instagram post.

“The artists here have poured their hearts and souls into making this space special, welcoming, and safe.”

A police spokesperson confirmed the fire has been deemed suspicious and they’re seeking witnesses and any surveillance video from nearby businesses and residents.