Youth charged with attempted murder after Brampton park shooting

A minor has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a park in Brampton last week, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the shooting happened on May 7 in the area of Queen Street East and Bramalea Road.
The victim was at an event at a park when the shooting occurred, police said.
Paramedics previously told Global News they took a man to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police confirmed the injuries were non-life-threatening.
On Wednesday, officers charged a 17-year-old Brampton resident with attempted murder.
Police said the youth was being held for a bail hearing.
The teen cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
