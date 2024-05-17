Menu

Crime

Youth charged with attempted murder after Brampton park shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 7:33 am
1 min read
Closeup of the side of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE - Peel Regional Police said a teen was arrested Wednesday in regard to a shooting that happened May 7 in the area of Queen Street East and Bramalea Road. Isaac Callan/Global News
A minor has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a park in Brampton last week, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the shooting happened on May 7 in the area of Queen Street East and Bramalea Road.

The victim was at an event at a park when the shooting occurred, police said.

Paramedics previously told Global News they took a man to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police confirmed the injuries were non-life-threatening.

On Wednesday, officers charged a 17-year-old Brampton resident with attempted murder.

Police said the youth was being held for a bail hearing.

The teen cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

