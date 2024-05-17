Youth charged with attempted murder after Brampton park shooting

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A minor has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a park in Brampton last week, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the shooting happened on May 7 in the area of Queen Street East and Bramalea Road.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The victim was at an event at a park when the shooting occurred, police said.

Paramedics previously told Global News they took a man to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police confirmed the injuries were non-life-threatening.

On Wednesday, officers charged a 17-year-old Brampton resident with attempted murder.

Police said the youth was being held for a bail hearing.

The teen cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.