Man who confronted driver, slashed tire in Abbotsford sought by police

Abbotsford, B.C., police are looking for a man accused of damaging a vehicle following a confrontation with its driver.
In a media release, police said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Kind Road and the King Connector.
The suspect was riding an electric scooter at the time. Police said he cut a vehicle off, then became confrontational and slashed one of its tires, before leaving westbound on King Road.
According to police, a man matching the description was seen riding a similar scooter around the campus of the University of the Fraser Valley, though it’s not clear if he’s associated with the school.
Police and campus security have boosted their presence at the university.
The suspect is described as being in his 20s with a slim build. He was wearing all-black clothing and white gloves and was riding an e-scooter with distinctive blue lighting.
Anyone who sees him at the UFV campus is asked to call 911, and anyone with information is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.
