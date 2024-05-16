Snow alert issued for mountain passes in B.C. Interior

Only in British Columbia.
On the same weekend that mid-sized open fires will undergo their annual ban, Environment Canada announced a weather alert for possible snow.
On Thursday, the national weather agency said mountain passes in the Southern Interior could see 2 to 5 cm of snow this weekend, with higher amounts possible in some areas.
“An upper low will bring a cool airmass to higher elevations of the B.C. Interior tonight and into this long weekend,” said Environment Canada.
“Colder air along with precipitation means the mountain passes can expect a dusting of snow tonight, and possibly Friday night.”
Areas under the weather alert are:
Highway 1
- Salmon Arm to Golden
Highway 3
- Hope to Princeton
- Grand Forks to Creston
Highway 5 (Coquihalla)
- Hope to Kamloops
Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector)
- Merritt to Kelowna
Highway 97
- Clinton to 100 Mile House
Environment Canada says for the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Allison Pass on Highway 3, snow can be expected above 1,000 metres.
For Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway and Kootenay Pass on Highway 3, snow is expected above 1,300 metres.
“Transportation routes may be impacted,” it warned. “Travellers should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.”
