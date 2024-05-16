Snow alert issued for mountain passes in B.C. Interior

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Only in British Columbia.

On the same weekend that mid-sized open fires will undergo their annual ban, Environment Canada announced a weather alert for possible snow.

On Thursday, the national weather agency said mountain passes in the Southern Interior could see 2 to 5 cm of snow this weekend, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

2:16 This is BC: Father and son drive Peking to Paris

“An upper low will bring a cool airmass to higher elevations of the B.C. Interior tonight and into this long weekend,” said Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“Colder air along with precipitation means the mountain passes can expect a dusting of snow tonight, and possibly Friday night.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Areas under the weather alert are:

Highway 1

Salmon Arm to Golden

Highway 3

Hope to Princeton

Grand Forks to Creston

Highway 5 (Coquihalla)

Hope to Kamloops

Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector)

Merritt to Kelowna

Highway 97

Clinton to 100 Mile House

2:01 BC Ferries prepares for long weekend

Environment Canada says for the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Allison Pass on Highway 3, snow can be expected above 1,000 metres.

Story continues below advertisement

For Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway and Kootenay Pass on Highway 3, snow is expected above 1,300 metres.

“Transportation routes may be impacted,” it warned. “Travellers should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.”